83-Year Sentence for 16 Sahrawis Who Murdered Amazigh Activist in Marrakech

. By Safaa Kasraoui. Rabat – Sixteen pro-Polisario students were convicted for t he death of Amazigh activist Omar “Izem” Khaleq and sentenced to 83 years in prison on Thursday night. After a three-and-a-half hour court hearing on June 5, Marrakech Criminal Court sentenced five defendants each to....Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/222651/16...