Publié le Vendredi 30 Juin à 22:29

Activists call for ‘climate justice’ at COP22





8 months ago. In-depth: Not all countries are equally to blame for the mess the planet is in, argue campaigners. In the lead up to this week’s COP22 climate talks, activists from across Africa have been meeting in Morocco to discuss how to present a united front and spotlight their continent’s suffering in the face of climate change.

Source : http://smc.sd/en/activists-call-for-climate-justic...

