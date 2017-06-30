Activists call for ‘climate justice’ at COP22

A proximité
-
Prostituee in Marrakech bekent moord op Fransman
-
Baccalauréat : Taux de réussite de 93% chez les non voyants
-
Energie solaire : le Sénégal inaugure sa troisième centrale solaire en moins d’un an
-
Groei aantal passagiers Eindhoven dankzij vluchten naar Marokko
-
Seeing Robert Mugabe’s Frailty, Zimbabwe Braces for Turmoil
8 months ago. In-depth: Not all countries are equally to blame for the mess the planet is in, argue campaigners. In the lead up to this week’s COP22 climate talks, activists from across Africa have been meeting in Morocco to discuss how to present a united front and spotlight their continent’s suffering in the face of climate change.
Source : http://smc.sd/en/activists-call-for-climate-justic...
Source : http://smc.sd/en/activists-call-for-climate-justic...