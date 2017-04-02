A proximité
-
Officieel: oefeninterland Marokko vs. Oranje verplaatst naar Grand Stade d'Agadir (up
-
King Mohammed VI of Morocco launches the Noor PV I Program in Ouarzazate
-
King Mohammed VI of Morocco launches Noor PV I
-
Benguerir L’UPF met en avant le rôle de la presse dans la sensibilisation aux défis écologiques Nation
-
China May Import Its Workers To Canada As It Seeks "Total Access" To Canadian Market
Saudi-based water and power developer Acwa Power has broken ground on its ambitious Noor Ouarzazate IV photo voltaic power (PV) generation plant, which boasts a 72 MW capacity. King Mohammed VI of Morocco chaired the ground breaking ceremony of the plant which will be built at a total cost of $220 million.
Source : http://www.tradearabia.com/news/OGN_322804.html...
Source : http://www.tradearabia.com/news/OGN_322804.html...