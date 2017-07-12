Afdb’s Regional Open Data Platform Takes...

A proximité
-
VIDÉO. Après le Marrakech du rire sur M6, Jamel Debbouze remontera sur scène
-
Le Marrakech du rire, tout sauf un “festival pour humoristes français en vacances au Maroc”
-
Enseignement privé: L’émergence de nouveaux acteurs
-
El aeropuerto de Sevilla ronda los 2,5 millones de pasajeros hasta junio
-
Le contentieux Algérie-Maroc
....Bank Conducts Statistical Capacity Building For African Countries. Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 12 July 2017- The African Information Highway, a first of its kind data hub developed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to revolutionize data management and dissemination in Africa, will be spotlighted at the 61th World Statistics Congress.
Source : https://www.modernghana.com/news/787715/afdbs-regi...
Source : https://www.modernghana.com/news/787715/afdbs-regi...