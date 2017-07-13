Air Arabia Maroc to Launch Flights Linking Marrakech to London

A proximité
Rabat – Air Arabia Maroc is expanding its offering of intercontinental markets. The low cost airline has announced the opening of a new line linking Marrakech to London Gatwick airport. The Marrakech-London line will be officially launched early November, intended to promote Marrakech as a touristic destination.
Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/223049/ai...
