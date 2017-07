Artists Turn Casablanca’s Walls into Art Murals

Rabat – The city of Casablanca hosted the second edition of Casamouja, an urban and street art event, from July 6 to 15. The artistic event featured urban scenes and street art productions realized on numerous building walls by talented young national and international artists, including Mehdi Annanssi, Abid Ayoub and Yann Chetelin.Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/223739/ar...