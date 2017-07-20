Artists Turn Casablanca’s Walls into Art Murals

A proximité
-
E-commerce : comment le monopole de la Poste sur les petits colis est contourné
-
Les statisticiens africains débarquent à Marrakech pour débattre de l’intégration régionale
-
Trafic aérien : 9,24 millions de passagers au premier semestre
-
Pont à haubans de Sidi Maârouf: Le géant prend forme
-
Ontmaagd bruidje pleegt zelfmoord tijdens huwelijksnacht in Marokko
Rabat – The city of Casablanca hosted the second edition of Casamouja, an urban and street art event, from July 6 to 15. The artistic event featured urban scenes and street art productions realized on numerous building walls by talented young national and international artists, including Mehdi Annanssi, Abid Ayoub and Yann Chetelin.
Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/223739/ar...
Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/223739/ar...