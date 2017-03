Chrissy Teigen cuddles baby Luna in cute family photos as Moroccan holiday comes to an end

Chrissy puckered up with Luna in another photo (Photo: chrissyteigen/Instagram) Chrissy, musician husband John and baby Luna arrived in Marrakech at the weekend, with Chrissy sharing a pretty photo to Instagram showing her and John looking glamorous in evening wear while posing inside the courtyard of a grand building.Source : http://www.irishmirror.ie/showbiz/celebrity-news/c...