Cologne Bonn adds third Moroccan link

Cologne Bonn Airport confirms it will be adding another new city to its route network as the airport announces a direct link to Agadir. Welcoming Air Arabia Maroc’s twice-weekly service on 1 October, the German airport will establish its third connection to Morocco as the service joins existing links to Nador and Marrakech.
Source : http://www.routesonline.com/airports/2384/cologne-...