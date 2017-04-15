A proximité
Coric wins first ATP title after saving match points
Tennis: Coric fait triompher sa jeunesse à Marrakech
Météorologie Temps chaud de dimanche à mardi, pouvant persister mercredi dans plusieurs régions Nation
ATP: deuxième finale à Marrakech pour Coric et 1er titre en carrière
Kohlschreiber im Finale von Marrakesch
MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Borna Coric of Croatia will have a shot at the Grand Prix Hassan II title for the second straight year, taking on third-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in Sunday's final. The 20-year-old Coric, who lost to Federico Delbonis in last year's final at the clay-court....
