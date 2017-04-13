eMarrakech
Facebook
App Store
Instagram
Mobile
Newsletter
Rss

- publié le Jeudi 13 Avril à 00:00

Coric into quarterfinals after scare in Morocco





A proximité
MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Last year's finalist Borna Coric saved eight break points to beat local wild card Reda El Amrani and reach the quarterfinals at the Grand Prix Hassan II on Wednesday. Ranked 667th in the world, El Amrani hit six aces and broke Coric three times but struggled with his own....

Source : http://newsok.com/coric-into-quarterfinals-after-s...

               Partager Partager

Dépêches | eMarrakech | Tribune | em eng | Communiqués

Newsletter
 
© 2001 - 2016 eMarrakech.info