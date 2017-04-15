Coric wins first ATP title after saving match points

A proximité
REUTERS: Croatian Borna Coric claimed his first ATP title when he battled back to beat experienced German Philipp Kohlschreiber in the final of the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech on Sunday. The 20-year-old, playing in only his second Tour final, won 5-7 7-6(3) 7-5 and saved four match points before sealing victory.
Source : http://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/coric-wi...
