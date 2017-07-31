Gabonese President Shares Teenage Memory with King Mohammed VI, Praises Friendship

A proximité
-
Dining for non-residents introduced at L'Hotel Marrakech
-
Marokko in Guinness Book met grootste “tanjia” ter wereld (video)
-
عبدالله إبراهيم: دخلاء على السرد «يعبثون» بالرواية العربية
-
اختتام الاحتفالات الرسمية بعيد العرش .. الملك يترأس حفل الولاء
-
SM le Roi, Amir Al Mouminine, préside à Tétouan la cérémonie d'allégeance
Rabat – Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba has shared a picture of him and King Mohammed VI as teenagers, to demonstrate the long-time friendship between the two heads of state. The picture posted on Facebook shows young Ali Bongo and Crown Prince Mohammed, taken at a time when they used to meet....
Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/225004/ga...
Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/225004/ga...