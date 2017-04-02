eMarrakech
- publié le Dimanche 2 Avril à 14:29

King Mohammed VI of Morocco launches the Noor PV I Program in Ouarzazate





02 April 2017 Dubai, UAE - His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco chaired the ground breaking ceremony of the NOOR Ouarzazate IV plant. The program is the first phase of Photo Voltaic Power (PV) generation plants of the NOOR Solar Plan. The ground breaking ceremony of NOOR Ouarzazate IV plant, with....

Source : http://www.zawya.com/story/King_Mohammed_VI_of_Mor...

