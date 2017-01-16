Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee Unanimously Adopts AU Constitutive Act

Foreign minister, Salaheddine Mezouar, told the press, on the sidelines of the Committee's meeting, that Morocco's return to the AU is a historic event and it mirrors the Kingdom’s attachment to the continent.



This attachment to Africa, as well as the vision and approach adopted by HM King Mohammed VI, are all factors that will "enable Morocco to strengthen its presence and add value to its contribution within the bodies of the AU," he said.



The Ministerial Council, chaired by HM the King on January 10th in Marrakech, adopted the Constitutive Act of the AU, the Additional Protocol, as well as the bill on the approval of the above-mentioned Act.



The adoption of this Act is part of the implementation of the royal decision, announced by HM the King in his address to the 27th African Summit, held in Kigali last July, and it supports Morocco’s decision to regain its natural and legitimate place within its continental institutional family.