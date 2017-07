Rabat – Minister of State in charge of Human Rights Mustafa Ramid said during a meeting with a body of human rights organizations in Rabat on July 6 that Mohsine Fikri was accidentally killed by an “unintended move by his friend.” During the meeting, Ramid accused unidentified parties of having....Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/222302/mi...