A proximité
-
Prostituee in Marrakech bekent moord op Fransman
-
Baccalauréat : Taux de réussite de 93% chez les non voyants
-
Energie solaire : le Sénégal inaugure sa troisième centrale solaire en moins d’un an
-
Groei aantal passagiers Eindhoven dankzij vluchten naar Marokko
-
Seeing Robert Mugabe’s Frailty, Zimbabwe Braces for Turmoil
The other two people working with Bozorgmehr were the Wu-Tang's leader, Robert 'RZA' Diggs, and associate Tarik 'Cilvaringz' Azzourgarh, the mastermind of the bizarre plot. Shkreli, former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, earned international loathing in September, 2015 by jacking up the price of life-saving drug Daraprim.
Source : http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4655406/Ph...
Source : http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4655406/Ph...