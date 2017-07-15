Scorching Temperature of 46C in Marrakech, 44C in Fez on Saturday

A proximité
-
La gauche unie espagnole dénonce le manque de garanties et l’illégalité du procès des prisonniers sahraouis du Gdeim Izik
-
Dubai 'the ultimate family vacation destination'
-
SACRÉE VAINQUEUR DU PRIX PANAFRICAIN « INNOVATION ET AMÉLIORATION DE LA QUALITÉ DU SERVICE PUBLIC », LA DIRECTION GÉNÉRALE DES DOUANES REÇOIT SON TROPHÉE
-
Musique : l’album "Scènes de vie courante" dans les bacs
-
نشرة خاصة: موجة الحر مستمرة في المملكة
Marrakech – Temperatures in Marrakech will reach 46C on Saturday afternoon, while Fes and Meknes will both reach 44C. The Directorate of National Meteorology revealed that the hottest temperatures would be in northern and central Morocco, with Ouarzazate set to reach 41C and Oujda to reach 39C.
