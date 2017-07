Scorching Temperature of 46C in Marrakech, 44C in Fez on Saturday

Marrakech – Temperatures in Marrakech will reach 46C on Saturday afternoon, while Fes and Meknes will both reach 44C. The Directorate of National Meteorology revealed that the hottest temperatures would be in northern and central Morocco, with Ouarzazate set to reach 41C and Oujda to reach 39C.Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/223234/sc...