Seeing Robert Mugabe’s Frailty, Zimbabwe Braces for Turmoil

A proximité
-
Prostituee in Marrakech bekent moord op Fransman
-
Baccalauréat : Taux de réussite de 93% chez les non voyants
-
Energie solaire : le Sénégal inaugure sa troisième centrale solaire en moins d’un an
-
Groei aantal passagiers Eindhoven dankzij vluchten naar Marokko
-
Paris-Marrakech: et au-delà Un long chemin pour sauver la planète
As in the final days in Mobutu Sese Seko’s Zaire or Felix Houphouet-Boigny’s Ivory Coast, two other African nations forged over decades by a single leader, tensions and anxieties hang heavy in the air. Conversations delicately include phrases like “when the old man goes” or “when nature takes its course.
Source : http://thezimbabwemail.com/headline-22537-seeing-p...
Source : http://thezimbabwemail.com/headline-22537-seeing-p...