Sip mint tea and explore the majestic Atlas Mountains on a trip to Marrakech

A proximité
-
Maroc : pour se venger de sa femme, il tue sa fillette de 4 ans
-
Le Maroc est-il en mesure de se payer le luxe des bus électriques ?
-
FAO PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR FIJI’S PRESIDENCY OF COP23
-
Chrissy Teigen cuddles baby Luna in cute family photos as Moroccan holiday comes to an end
-
Festival du conte de Larache (Maroc) : L’Algérien Mahi Seddik évoque le patrimoine oral
A daily tagine (Photo: E+) The mountains are the ancient home of Berbers, which make up around 40 per cent of the population here. The villages nestled beneath the glowering range are an easy day trip from Marrakech. The scenery is incredible, especially if you scramble higher up the slopes to reach the snowline.
Source : http://www.mirror.co.uk/lifestyle/travel/sip-mint-...
Source : http://www.mirror.co.uk/lifestyle/travel/sip-mint-...