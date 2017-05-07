eMarrakech
Facebook
App Store
Instagram
Mobile
Newsletter
Rss

- publié le Samedi 6 Mai à 16:17

Thinking of a holiday? Here are some of the top holiday...





A proximité
It is that time of year once again when people across Burton and South Derbyshire are looking for somewhere to set off on their summer holiday. However the Pound Sterling has been languishing well below its true value since last June's Brexit vote which saw it plummet from around 1.30 against the Euro, before the poll, to today's rate of 1.

Source : http://www.burtonmail.co.uk/thinking-of-a-holiday-...

               Partager Partager

eMarrakech | 3 questions à | Dépêches | Tribune | Communiqués

Newsletter
 
© 2001 - 2016 eMarrakech.info