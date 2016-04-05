US First Lady Arrives in Marrakech

After having reviewed a detachment of the Auxiliary Forces who made the honors, Mrs. Obama was greeted by Abdelfattah El Bjioui, Wali of the Marrakech-Safi region and governor of the Marrakesh prefecture, Ahmed Akhchichine, president of the Marrakech-Safi region, Mohamed Larbi Belcaid, president of the city of Marrakech, Jamila Afif, president of the prefectural assembly, as well as by the US Ambassador in Morocco, Dwight Bush, and his spouse.



Mrs. Obama's visit to Morocco is part of the US initiative "Let Girls Learn," launched in 2015 and supported by the First Lady of the United States.



Michelle Obama will participate, Tuesday in Marrakech, in an exchange with adolescents on the issue of education and girls schooling.



Participants will discuss the factors that prevent girls from the region to pursue quality education.



Michelle Obama's visit will also highlight the commitments made by the Government of the United States through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco to help adolescents in Morocco to continue their studies and not to leave school, according to the White House.



"Let Girls Learn" initiative unites the efforts and programs of several US departments, agencies and government bodies, including the USAID, the MCC, the Peace Corps and the Department of State, to overcome obstacles and challenges impeding the schooling of girls in the world.



Launched in March 2015 by the President and First Lady of the United States, this initiative seeks to help the more than 62 million girls around the world– half of whom are adolescent – go to school and stay there.