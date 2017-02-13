eMarrakech
MAP - publié le Lundi 13 Février à 16:25

Venezuelan National Arrested in Marrakech Airport Over Drug Trafficking





Rabat - Police at the Marrakech-Menara airport arrested, on Sunday, a Venezuelan national for attempt of drug trafficking, the national police (DGSN) announced.

The suspect, coming from Sao-Paulo, was arrested following a routine operation after the scanner detected suspicious pills hidden in his stomach and that might contain cocaine, it said.

The accused was remanded in custody under medical supervision to remove the pills and determine how much coke they contain, before conducting a judiciary investigation under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor.

