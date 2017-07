Video: ONCF Train Catches Fire in Casablanca

Rabat – A video shared on social media shows panic on board an ONCF train, after a fire broke out in a cabin’s toilet. “Tonight at around 8 pm, and following an alarm signal, Train No. 619 connecting Fez to Marrakech stopped between the stations of Mers Sultan and the Oasis because of a fire that....Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/222904/vi...