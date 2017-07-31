While Some Praise King Mohammed VI’s Condemnation of ‘Treasonous’ Elite, Others Aren’t So Optimistic

A proximité
-
Dining for non-residents introduced at L'Hotel Marrakech
-
Marokko in Guinness Book met grootste “tanjia” ter wereld (video)
-
عبدالله إبراهيم: دخلاء على السرد «يعبثون» بالرواية العربية
-
اختتام الاحتفالات الرسمية بعيد العرش .. الملك يترأس حفل الولاء
-
SM le Roi, Amir Al Mouminine, préside à Tétouan la cérémonie d'allégeance
Rabat – On Saturday, King Mohammed VI delivered one of the strongest speeches of his 18 years of reign. The speech, which is traditionally a “state of the union”-type address celebrating Throne Day, saw the monarch lash out at the political elite and harshly criticize public officials.
Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/225002/wh...
Source : https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2017/07/225002/wh...