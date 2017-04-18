Women receive Caring Heart award at Griffin lunch

A proximité
-
COP22. 3e réunion du comité régional de coordination du projet "MENA STAR" à Marrakech
-
FMI : Afrique du Sud, Nigeria, Angola reprendront des couleurs cette année
-
[Vidéo[ «En alerte», des vers darwichiens mêlés à la transe, la dernière création du chorégraphe marocain Taoufiq Izeddiou
-
33e édition du Grand Prix Hassan II de tennis : Coric vainqueur, le RTCMA a relevé encore une fois le défi
-
Une nouvelle pièce de théâtre de l’Association Issil rouvre le dialogue sur l’héritage des femmes
Women’s Heart Wellness committee recently honored Claudia Csuka, of Beacon Falls, and Marrakech , Inc., of Woodbridge, with its Caring Heart Award at The 12th Annual Women’s Heart Wellness and Caring Heart Award Brunch, which took place March 25 in the Griffin Hospital Dining Room, 130 Division St., Derby.
Source : http://www.ctpost.com/local/article/Women-receive-...
Source : http://www.ctpost.com/local/article/Women-receive-...