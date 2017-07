Zionist-lobbyist achter "Arabische lente" in Libië. Syrië, Irak gespot in Tanger

Rabat – Seeing controversial French writer and lobbyist, Bernard Henry Levy, in the northern city of Tangier has made the President of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, Ilyas El Omari, uncomfortable. El Omari, who also serves as the leader of the major opposition Authenticity and Modernity Party....Source : http://forums.marokko.nl/showthread.php?t=5574049&...