MAP - publié le Vendredi 17 Juin à 13:45

Marrakech: Fire Breaks out in Shopping Center Causing Heavy Material Damage





Marrakech - A fire broke out, Thursday afternoon, in a shopping center in the city of Marrakech causing heavy material damage, but no casualties.

The fire sparkled in an electrical goods store located in the Guéliz neighbourhood.

Disaster and emergency services managed to contain the fire.

An investigation was opened to ascertain the circumstances of this incident. 

