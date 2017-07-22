eMarrakech
Publié le Samedi 22 Juillet à 12:55

Morocco to host 30th World LPG Forum in October





RABAT, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The Moroccan city of Marrakech will host the 30th World LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) Forum on October 3-5, the World LPG Association has announced. This global event will be bring together key international agencies, policy makers, experts, media and the highest level of....

